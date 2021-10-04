Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Down Today In A Major Outage

Wonder what is happening today to the Tech Giant, Facebook. All the platforms being owned by Facebook e.g. Facebook.com, Instagram.com and WhatsApp.com are all down.

According to the information reaching out, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have all gone down in a major outage.

The three apps and websites that are all owned by Facebook, and run on shared infrastructure have stopped working shortly before 5:00 pm today, 4th October 2021. Other products e.g. Facebook Messenger and Workplace, have also stopped working since the time.

It is unclear what could have caused the issue although Facebook has suffered outages before. In April and June this year, the social media giant’s platforms unexpectedly went down. This was reportedly due to a network configuration issue.

As of the time of this publication, the three websites are not yet available as shown in the images below. We hope this issue will be resolved in a timely manner.