Sarkodie Was Never Going To Accept My Pregnancy – Yvonne Nelson

Ghollywood actress, Yvonne Nelson has come out to react to Sarkodie’s recent diss song. This is coming after she accused the singer of making her abort their baby, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, the fact is that Sarkodie would not have agreed to keep the baby at the time she found out she was pregnant, because he was in a serious relationship with the woman he later married.

Yvonne added that she did not terminate the baby because she needed to finish school, so Sarkodie should stop saying that.

Her words, “Michael , you claim I was desperate to abort because I needed to complete school. In 2010 when I became pregnant, I had completed the university. Anybody can verify this. I wasn’t in school and you know it. If you want to lie, find an logical lie. #youspittinglies.”

“And would you have readily agreed for me to keep a pregnancy when you were in a serious relationship with another lady who would become your wife? Your street line is played out.. #thetruthsetsyoufree #theyouthislearning”

WOW.