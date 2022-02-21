Fans Throwing Objects At Players Shouldn’t Happen – Rangnick

Manchester United manager, Ralf Rangnick has come out to condemn the Leeds crowd after Anthony Elanga was struck by a coin from the stands. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there is some investigation going on from Leeds United on the strange turn of events and he hopes things like that never repeat itself.

Ralf added that he is glad Elanga is fine and he is very happy with his well taken goal.

His words, “As far as I know, there is some investigation going on from Leeds United,”

“I don’t think that anything happened in the end. Anthony Elanga looked well and he was happy about scoring his goal.”

“Obviously things like that should not happen and I think even more so this game. The atmosphere was great.”

“At times we had to cool down things on the pitch a little bit but this is what I did when I walked onto the pitch (during a late melee). I didn’t want anything to happen – no yellow or red cards. In moments like this, I think it’s important to try and cool things down.”