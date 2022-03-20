Farmers commence harvest of 5,120 hectares of wheat in Bauchi

National Wheat Farmers Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NWFPMAN), has flagged off the harvest 2021/2022 dry season wheat farming programme sponsored by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.

The Federal Government had in 2021 released over N5billion worth of input for about 10,000 wheat farmers in Bauchi and some selected states to boost production. The CBN provided input such as foreign seeds from Mexico, water pump, fertilizer and others for farmers to cultivate a hectare of wheat.

While flagging off the harvest in Alkaleri local council of Bauchi yesterday, the National Vice President of the Association, Ahmed Mohammed Bauchi, expressed satisfaction over the output and commended the farmers for cultivating grains of international standard.

Bauchi expressed the belief that, in four years, Nigeria would be wheat sufficient and be exporting. The apex bank had last year revealed that Nigeria spends $2billion yearly to import wheat.

“What we have here is as good as international seeds. We have an understanding with local uptakers who will buy from our farmers,” Bauchi said, urging the farmers to sustain the spirit.