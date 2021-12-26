FCCPC set to shut down money lending businesses in enforcement drive

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has established that the joint committee that was created by the Federal Government to tackle violation of consumer rights and unfair practices in the money lending industry will shut down illegal businesses at the commencement of its enforcement.

The joint committee is made up of representatives from FCCPC, the CBN, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

According to NAN, this disclosure was made by the Chief Executive Officer of FCCPC, Mr Babatunde Irukera, during an interview on Sunday in Abuja, saying that the enforcement would commence soon.

Irukera said that the committee would also be writing interim regulations which money lending companies must comply with.

He explained, “The joint committee is meeting and agreeing on how to proceed but I can say that two of the entities of the joint committee will be going on the field and doing enforcement work now, very shortly.

They will be closing down businesses and engaging App stores to shut down certain applications that are infringing and abusive.

`We are also going to be writing interim regulations and some basic information for all these money lenders to provide information so that people will know who they are.

“Some of them are just Apps that we do not even know who the promoters are. So we are going to provide certain frameworks for them to comply with before doing business.’’