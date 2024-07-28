Feel Free To Blame Me For Ruining Football – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to react to people accusing him of making football boring. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not understand people insisting that he robs his players of their flair, but he has no problem taking all the blame that comes his way.

Pep added that he also knows football is not all about passing, and he has never tried to force that ideology on his players.

His words, “No, of course, football is not all about passing. They blame me? That’s good, yeah, blame me, no problem. Yeah, do whatever you want.”

WOW.

