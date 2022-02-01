Femi Fani-Kayode Beat Me Mercilessly In Front Of My Son – Precious Chikwendu

Popular ex-wife of Femi Fani-Kayode, Precious Chikwendu has come out to write a moving note to her first son on his birthday. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she was already being abused by FFK while she was pregnant with her first son, Lotanna Aragorn, and he was just 4 months old when he watched her ‘get beaten like a puppy.

She, however, added that her baby boy gives her peace in the storm and she feels so ashamed that he has been used as a pawn in her ongoing custody battle.

WOW.