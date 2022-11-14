    Login
    Subscribe

    Biden objects to China’s coercive, aggressive actions toward Taiwan

    US News By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    President Joe Biden objected to China’s coercive and increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and raised human rights concerns about Beijing’s conduct in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong during his first in-person meeting on Monday with President Xi Jinping , the White House said.

    United States President, Joe Biden
    United States President, Joe Biden

    In a statement on the roughly three-hour session, the White House said Biden told Xi that the U.S would continue to compete vigorously with China but that competition should not veer into conflict. The meeting came as the superpowers aimed to manage differences between them as they compete for global influence amid increasing economic and security tensions.

    Biden scheduled a news conference later Monday discuss the meeting, which came in the midst of a seven-day, round-the-world trip.

    Biden and Xi also agreed that a nuclear war should never be fought and can’t be won, and underscored their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine,” the White House said. That was a reference to Russian officials’ thinly-veiled threats to use atomic weapons as its nearly nine-month invasion of Ukraine has faltered.

    See also  Nigerian Marketing Made Easy - Target the 5 Largest Trade Partners

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply