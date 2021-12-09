Femi Fani-Kayode Is The Epitome Of A Short-Fused Human Being – Precious Chikwendu

Precious Chikwendu has come out to respond to Femi Fani-Kayode’s lawyer calling her bipolar. She recently shared her reaction via a press statement, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, Femi Fani Kayode is the one suffering from bipolar because he is short-fused, and she won’t keep quiet about not being able to access her child who is down with COVID.

Precious added that when next the politician and his lawyer want to insult her for saying that truth, they should expect picture evidence.

Her words, “When you want to make press statements next time mr short fuse, be assured i will respond with pictures and video evidence . You are the one with bipolar.”

“This is my son Liam and his left face is completely bruised. His lawyer physically insulted me in court yesterday and still unapologetic, i gave it back to him as he had got away with insulting me at the federal high court Apo several times in March, and April whilst i kept mute . He forgets he is but a messanger. All these aggression came up the moment the panel ruled that both lawyers should sit and fix dates and venue for me to see my kids this holiday. His lawyer refused to give his office address to my lawyer to enable us send a letter to this effect and that led to the argument that made his lawyer insult me who was minding my business o,over a conversation i was in no way involved in.

When the panel inquired what was the reason for the arguments, his lawyer claimed i can’t be granted access as one of the sons has COVID.”

“Mr short fuse has never been present to any court, be it on custody or customary court hearing since March , yet he is releasing statements in defense of his lawyer.

I am a mother who is only interested in raising her kids and not dragging with a man who sees no value in respecting at least his over hyped past offices and records. Soon you would force me to release videos of the much damages you did.

#returnmybabies

#boysyourmotheriscomingforyou

#boysyourmamaiscomingforyou”