FG Inaugurates Presidential Food Systems Coordination Unit to Address Food Security

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Presidential Food Systems Coordination Unit (PFSCU) to tackle the persistent hardship and food insecurity in the country.

The unit was launched by Vice President Kashim Shettima on Friday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, as part of the Tinubu administration’s efforts to curb hunger.

Vice President Shettima emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “The nation is facing a rare food security crisis and the sooner we come to terms with the reality, the better.

Food insecurity endangers the very basis of our democratic experiment, and this is why all hands have to be on deck.

We are in a food security crisis, but it also provides us the opportunity to re-engineer and reposition the nation on a firmer footing.”

Shettima clarified that the PFSCU is not intended to usurp the functions of the Ministry of Agriculture, but rather to leverage the ideas and resources of all stakeholders due to the seriousness of the issue.

The presidency is collaborating with states, development partners, and other critical stakeholders to address rising commodity prices and widespread food insecurity.

During the inauguration, governors on the committee outlined plans to modernize farming practices, increase crop yields, and transform Nigeria into a self-sufficient food producer.

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River stated that his state is focusing on modernizing agriculture to feed the population, noting, “We are an agrarian state, and we have stepped up our game.”

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum highlighted the need for a coordinated approach, citing low productivity and population growth as major challenges to the nation’s food security efforts.

He called for investment in commercial agriculture, improved funding, and enhanced security for farmers.

Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago proposed his state as a pilot for the President’s food security initiative, revealing that Niger has invested over N100 billion in agricultural mechanization, with 5,000 tractors and twenty pilot irrigation systems available.