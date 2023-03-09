Firmino Is A Special Teammate – Fabinho

Liverpool midfielder, Fabinho has come out to express his wish for Roberto Firmino to stay at Liverpool forever. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Firmino is a very special guy to have a teammate, so he will just keep enjoying the last few months with him around at Anfield.

Fabinho added that he doesn’t know if his situation can still change, therefore he will just live in the moment with the Brazilian.

His words, “Bobby is a very special guy. It’s great to have him as a teammate. He’s a guy that everyone likes. So he’s a guy who for me should stay at Liverpool forever, who was very important since my arrival. And I don’t want to talk too much about the future, let’s enjoy these last few months that we have of him here. I don’t know if the situation can still change, but we joke with him a little. But let’s enjoy it while we have this player with us because he is a very special guy.”