First Bank appreciates broad market cap up by N80.36 billion

First Bank Plc traded over 148 million units of its shares after today’s trading session valued at N1.67 billion making the Tier-1 bank the highest traded shares, in volume and value, on the exchange today.

The buy-interests in the shares of the bank drove the price higher by 2.82% from the previous day’s closing price of N10.65, to close the day at N10.95, although the shares traded at N11.70 during the trading session.

The Nigerian Exchange market closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 38 basis points. We saw the bulls dominate the bears in today’s trading session as market breadth indicated a positive mood.