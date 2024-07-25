Fitting Mbappe Into My Team Wont Be A Problem – Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has come out to say that fitting Kylian Mbappe into his team would not be a problem. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he sees the French forward playing in front with his attack being quite wide, and he would surely have the freedom to decide football matches however he deems fit.

Ancelotti added that Kylian already said he is willing to adapt to his new team, so he expects him to do just that.

His words, “I see him playing in the front with the attack being quite wide. I think the important key to having a good attack is mobility.

If I ask you where Vinicius played last season, it’s difficult to say. He didn’t play as a left-winger. Sometimes he played on the left, sometimes in the middle. Bellingham, sometimes, played on the left, sometimes played in the middle, sometimes on the right. Rodrygo started most of the games on the right but sometimes during the game, I see him playing on the left (laughs). It’s important to have this mobility.

I want to give my players freedom. They have to be able to manage the situation of the game. We played one game against City with both Rodrygo and Vinicius on the left because we thought we could take advantage of that area.

Fitting Mbappe in the team will not be a problem. It’s important what he said, that he’ll adapt to the team. The key point is that every player has to put his talent and quality at the service of the team.”

WOW.

Kylian Mbappe Lottin (born 20 December 1998) is a French professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and captains the France national team. Regarded as one of the best players in the world, he is renowned for his dribbling abilities, exceptional speed, and finishing.

Kylian Mbappé Lottin was born on 20 December 1998 in the 19th arrondissement of Paris and was raised in Bondy, Seine-Saint-Denis, in the northeastern suburbs of Paris. His father, Wilfrid , is originally from Cameroon, and, as well as being his agent, is a football coach. His mother, Fayza Lamari, is of Algerian Kabyle origin and is a former handball player.

He has a younger brother, Ethan, who plays in the Paris Saint-Germain Academy. Their older adoptive brother, Jirès Kembo Ekoko, is a former professional footballer.

On 22 February 2018, Mbappé was joined by former African strikers George Weah and Didier Drogba in a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the Élysée Palace in Paris, which focused on a sports development project in Africa. Mbappé stated that the development of African sport is important to him due to his parents’ African origins.