Five Arraigned for Theft of State Construction Materials in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has arraigned five individuals before the Magistrate Court in Ado-Ekiti, accused of stealing construction materials belonging to the state government.

The defendants, identified as Bamidele Solomon, Folorunsho Dada, Sunday Idowu, Olaniyi Opeyemi, and Olaniyi Bamidele, appeared before Magistrate Abayomi Adeosun facing charges related to the theft.

The suspects are charged with three counts, including conspiracy to steal granite, valued at N472,500, which is property of the Ekiti State government. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The police prosecutor, Mr Akinwale Oriyomi, informed the court that the alleged theft occurred on 5th August 2024.

He requested a trial date following the defendants’ not-guilty pleas.

According to the prosecutor, the alleged offences contravene sections 421, 302(1)(A), and 343 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

These sections pertain to theft and related criminal activities, reflecting the seriousness of the charges against the suspects.

In response to the charges, Magistrate Adeosun granted bail to each defendant. The bail was set at N200,000 with two sureties required for each individual.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for 6th September 2024, when the trial will commence.

This case highlights ongoing efforts by the Ekiti State authorities to combat theft and enforce accountability in the management of public resources.

An alleged theft of state property is a serious matter, and the judicial process will determine the outcome based on the evidence presented during the trial.

The court’s decision to grant bail, while ensuring strict conditions are met, reflects a balance between the presumption of innocence and the need to maintain public confidence in the legal system.

The upcoming trial will be crucial in addressing these allegations and ensuring justice for the alleged theft of valuable state assets.