Florian Wirtz Is Smart Like Messi – Xabi Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen manager. Xabi Alonso has come out to heap lots of praise on youngster, Florian Wirtz. He recently had his say while comparing his style of play to that of Lionel Messi, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there are good players and there are players who look good on the pitch, and Florian Wirtz is surely a good footballer who plays smart on the pitch.

Alonso added that he is not just a footballer who tries to deliver brilliant moves during games, he is very efficient.

His words, “There are good players and there are players who look good on the pitch. The player who looks good does things that are nice, but not necessarily efficient”

“Why is Messi so good? Because he knows how and when to play simple passes. Messi says: ‘You’re in a better position? Here, there you have the ball!’ It’s not always about making the most brilliant move, but the best and smartest. Florian can do that. That’s why he’s so good.”