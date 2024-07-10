Foden Has Been Poor Because Of Gareth Southgate’s Tactics – Micah Richards

Ex-Manchester City defender, Micah Richards has come out to say that Phil Foden’s disappointing performances at Euro 2024 are down to a tactical issue. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he knows Foden can play better than he is playing currently, and the reason he has not been at his best is solely because of Southgate’s tactics.

Micah added that Foden should not be dropped no matter what since he remains a player who can open up any defence.

His words, “I wasn’t being biased at all, though. I just thought the England team that night was not set up for him to flourish and, four games on, I still feel the same way.

Like Harry Kane, there seems to be a lot of criticism of Foden on social media at the moment, with people calling for them both to be dropped for England’s semi-final against the Netherlands.

I know they can both play much better than they have done so far in Germany, but I would say the reason they have not been at their best is a tactical issue rather being down to the players themselves.

As for dropping them? Absolutely no chance. Fden is still the England player who can open up a defence with a pass, or score a goal, if you give him the right role.”