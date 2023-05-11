Folarin Balogun Is Ready To Be A Starter At A Big Club – Mikael Silvestre

Arsenal striker, Folarin Balogun is ready for European football, Mikael Silvestre has said. He recently revealed that the youngster would be a good fit for Champions League sides in England and Italy, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Folarin has proven this year in Ligue 1 that he is prepared to be the main man with how he has taken his chances in front of goal.

Silvestre added that the striker needs to start playing at a big club where he can be a guaranteed starter.

His words, “Folarin Balogun has proven this year in Ligue 1 that he’s ready. He’s taken his chances and his confidence has grown. He’s ready for European football at the highest level which is the Champions League. He needs to go where he’s going to play and start. He just needs to find the place where he’s wanted as a number one. Italy and England would be good destinations for him.”