Football Gave Me Lots Of Happiness And Success – Gary Cahill

Ex-England and Chelsea defender, Gary Cahill has retired aged 36. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has achieved things he once dreamt of and created some incredible memories along the way, so he is retiring a happy man.

Cahill added that football is a game that has given him so much enjoyment and success, so he’ll forever remain grateful.

His words, “I achieved things I once dreamt of, creating some incredible memories,”

“Football is a game that has given me so much enjoyment and success and as I make the decision to hang up my boots I can honestly say I gave it everything I had.”

“Amazing highs like winning the Champions League and Premier League, to the privilege of captaining my country and Chelsea in an FA Cup-winning team will remain with me forever,”

“Taking the decision to stop playing is not an easy one. I’ve spent 20 years training every day, putting in the work to be in the best possible shape for matchday to help the teams I’ve played for be successful.”

“I’ve had time to consider my options and after much deliberation and reflection I feel now is the time to move on to the next stage of my career.”