For 1.1Million naira fraud in Maiduguri EFCC docks man

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, April 11, 2022, arraigned one Bukar Shehu before Justice Fadawu Umaru of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri on a-three count charge bordering on theft, computer related fraud and identity theft to the tune of N1.115, 000 ( One Million, One Hundred and Fifteen Thousand Naira).

Shehu was arrested following a petition by one Adama Muhammad Lawan alleging that the defendant found her lost phone and used the device to make unauthorized withdrawals from her account.

Count two of the charge reads: “That you, Bukar Shehu sometimes in August 2021 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud sent electronic message to Adama Muhammad Lawan via WhatsApp and SMS misrepresenting facts making her to believe that the messages where coming from a different person upon which the said Adama Muhammad Lawan relied on as the recipient thereby causing her to suffer loss to the tune of N1.115,000.00 (One Million One Hundred and Fifteen Million Naira) and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 14(2) of the Cybercrimes (prohibition, prevention etc.) Act 2015.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel for the prosecution, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed, prayed the court for a trial date and remand of the defendant.

Justice Umar adjourned till April 26, 2022 for commencement of hearing and ordered the remand of the defendant at the Maiduguri Medium Custodial Centre