Form Doesn’t Always Count In The UCL – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that he wants to emulate his success with Barcelona in the UCL. He, however, admitted that form doesn’t always count, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it will be an honor to face an elite club like Bayern Munich at this stage of the competition, and he expects his players to not take the match for granted.

Pep added that the UCL is all about how you perform for 90 to 95 minutes, therefore his boys must be fully focused.

His words, “I want to [win it] a lot. We want to try. It is an honour to be here against an elite club in Bayern Munich. We will not take it for granted,”

“The question has been coming every single season. I understand that. We try every single season. Teams you face are also good and want to win too. My dream is to live it again. We want to try but that doesn’t mean we are going to win.”

“In this competition it’s not about the form, it counts how you perform for 95 minutes, it doesn’t count what you have done three days ago, in this competition you have to be perfect then.”