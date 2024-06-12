Former APC NWC Member, Lukman Resigns Over Lack of Internal Democracy

Malam Salihu Lukman, a former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC), has resigned from the party, citing a lack of internal democracy and the party’s inability to implement necessary reforms.

Lukman, who previously served as the Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, announced his resignation in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, June 12.

The statement was titled “APC and The Future of Nigerian Democracy: Letter to Selected APC Leaders.”

In his statement, Lukman expressed his disillusionment with the current state of the APC.

“Given all this, it is possible to remain in APC if at all President Tinubu will allow internal reform in the party to return it to its founding vision, which as it is, is very remote.

But my reality now in the party is that my membership has been rendered useless and there is no need for me to continue to impose myself,” Lukman stated.

He emphasized his commitment to working with Nigerians who are dedicated to the survival and development of democracy in the country.

“I have therefore gone back to the trenches and will try to work with all committed Nigerians who agree and subscribe to the goal of actively campaigning for the survival and development of democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

Lukman underscored the importance of growing Nigeria’s democracy to ensure that elected representatives are accountable to their parties and that political parties can develop strong relationships with the electorate, leading to government policies that reflect the interests of a broader segment of Nigerians.

“I am confident that a strong democracy with functional political parties is possible in Nigeria.

I am also confident that in our lifetime we can produce governments that are truly capable of making the lives of Nigerians better,” he added.

Acknowledging that his decision might not be well-received by party leaders, Lukman expressed hope for future unity among party leaders and other Nigerians committed to the development of the nation’s democracy. “I don’t expect party leaders will agree with my decision.

I believe that eventually, we will be united with all party leaders and other Nigerians who are committed to developing Nigerian democracy,” he concluded.