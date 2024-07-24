Former PDP Spokesman Daniel Bwala Announces Plans to Join APC

Daniel Bwala, former spokesman for the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has announced his plans to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bwala made this declaration on Wednesday following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

Confirming his move, Bwala stated, “Yes, the last time I was here, I was still in PDP.

I have officially left PDP and I’m making plans to join APC. The intention is just like somebody who is planning his wedding; you don’t just wake up one morning and go to church.

You have to form a committee of friends, notify relatives and well-wishers so they can grace the occasion. So yes, I’m on my way to APC, and that is where I have always belonged.”

Bwala highlighted his previous affiliation with the APC, saying, “Remember, we’ve been in APC for eight years, and I am sure that my efforts and support in APC are well known, right from the days of President Buhari.

I left because of differences, but I’m back. I think at this time the party is about us coming together as a country to ensure that it not only survives but is on a good trajectory.

When the time for politics comes, those who are there will do their part.

But I’m fully committed to President Bola Tinubu, and in the coming days, I will make my official re-entry to APC.”