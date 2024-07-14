Palmer Has Been A Game-Changer For England – Chelsea

Chelsea have sent England midfielder, Cole Palmer a good luck message ahead of England’s Euro 2024 final against Spain. The club recently had its say via its social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to Chelsea, Palmer has been a game-changer for the Three Lions in Germany, and the club wishes him the best of luck in the final vs Spain.

The club added that the incisive pass for Watkin’s goal vs Netherlands proved how important he is to the national team.

It read, “Balling his way to Berlin. A game-changer for the Three Lions. The English cheer as he walks up to the touchline. Cometh the hour, cometh the man. With all eyes on the first kick of the shootout, the coldest man in the stadium sent the keeper the wrong way. Precision and purpose. The incisive pass for the winner in Dortmund, with just minutes to go. Us Blues know what he can do. This is your time, Cole. Best of luck! 👊”

