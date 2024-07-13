Former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim Joins APC

Former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reports had emerged on June 29 that the former lawmaker had left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

On Saturday, he was formally received into the party alongside other Southeast stakeholders by the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The event took place at the Abakaliki Stadium during a party rally, attended by governors and other party stalwarts, including Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma.