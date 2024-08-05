Forum Pledges Vigilance Over Zamfara’s Political Office Holders

The Peace and Leadership Excellent Forum, a prominent group in Zamfara State, has declared its intention to closely monitor the conduct of political office holders in the region.

At a press conference held at the Press Centre in Gusau, the group’s leader, Alhaji Kabiru Abubakar Gusau, announced a firm stance against corruption and mismanagement within the state’s political sphere.

Alhaji Kabiru Abubakar Gusau emphasised that the group will no longer tolerate the entrenched corruption that has plagued Zamfara’s governance.

He highlighted a prevalent issue where many political office holders prioritise personal gain over their duties to the public, which he described as a betrayal of their oath of office.

“Our stance is clear,” Gusau declared. “Monumental corruption will not be tolerated in Zamfara.

Many who hold political positions are more interested in self-aggrandisement than serving the needs of the people. This is a serious breach of their responsibilities.”

The Forum is particularly concerned about financial mismanagement and demands transparency and accountability from all political office holders.

Gusau warned that any official failing to meet these standards would face scrutiny and potential intervention from the group.

“We will not hesitate to caution or take action against any office holder who fails to demonstrate seriousness and integrity in their role,” he stated.

In addition to its anti-corruption stance, the Forum has also publicly supported a candidate for the upcoming local government elections.

The group has endorsed Muhammad Sambo Balarebe Gusau, a former Director of Finance at Gusau Local Government Council, urging him to run for the chairmanship position.

This endorsement reflects the Forum’s commitment to promoting candidates who they believe will bring effective and honest leadership to the local government.

The endorsement of Gusau is seen as part of the Forum’s broader strategy to influence political change and enhance governance at the local level.

By supporting individuals with a track record of financial stewardship and integrity, the Forum aims to foster a more accountable and responsive local administration.

Gusau’s call for accountability comes amid growing concerns about the state of governance in Zamfara.

The Peace and Leadership Excellent Forum’s intervention is intended to address these concerns by holding public officials accountable and advocating for better management of public resources.

The group’s proactive approach highlights a significant shift in civil society’s role in Zamfara’s political landscape.

It underscores a growing demand from the public for more transparent and effective governance.

By monitoring the activities of political office holders and supporting credible candidates, the Forum seeks to contribute positively to the state’s political environment.

As the state prepares for upcoming elections and political activities, the Peace and Leadership Excellent Forum remains steadfast in its mission to combat corruption and promote good governance.

Their actions reflect a broader movement within Zamfara, where citizens and organisations are increasingly demanding integrity and accountability from their leaders.

In summary, the Peace and Leadership Excellent Forum’s commitment to monitoring political office holders and advocating for honest leadership marks a significant development in Zamfara’s political scene.

Their efforts to tackle corruption and support reputable candidates are crucial steps towards achieving a more accountable and effective governance structure in the state.