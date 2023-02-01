G-5 govs fighting guerilla warfare – Wike on prefered presidential candidate

Barely few weeks to the 2023 elections, Governor Nyesom Wike has said the G-5 governors are fighting guerilla warfare.

Wike made the remark while stressing that he never told the public how he would announce his preferred presidential candidate.

The governor had a fallout with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, after losing out at the party’s primary election in 2022.

He had remained defiant in his opposition to the North producing both the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and the presidential candidate.

Wike and the G-5 group have ignored Atiku because they insist there must be equity, fairness and justice.

Speaking at Rivers State PDP campaign rally in Port Harcourt, Wike said: “Look at the man who is always failing every day. He does not understand the activities of G5.

“I have told most people who don’t know G5 that we fight like guerilla warfare. The more you look, the less you see.

“I never told anybody, one day, I will bring a camera and announce to you this is who will go.

“I said I would tell Rivers people the candidate they will support. I did not tell you the method of saying it. I did not tell you I will bring live coverage and say it. But Rivers people know.”