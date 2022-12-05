G5 govs threaten to strike back at PDP Presidential council

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has threatened that members of the G5 governors within the Peoples Democratic Party will strike back at the PDP presidential candidate council if any member of the council insults the governors.

The governor made the threat at the flag off of a new road project in Eleme Local government area of Rivers State on Monday.

Wike who noted that his group is not averse to peace in the PDP said they will no longer tolerate any insult from any member of the PDP presidential campaign group.

Wike said ” what I want to tell the Presidential candidate of the PDP is; we mean peace, we want all of us to be together for the party to win the election.

“But let me say clearly if any you boys continue to attack the G5 and leaders of our party, we will strike back.

“If anybody again dares in the PDP presidential council to insult the PDP governors in G5 and the integrity group we will strike back. Enough is enough.

“All we want is equity fairness and justice. Nobody should take us for granted”.

The governor said it was regrettable that some members of the PDP who recently defected from the APC will be castigating the PDP governors.