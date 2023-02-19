Gabriel Martinelli Was Not Dropped, He Was Rested – Arteta

Arsenal forward, Gabriel Martinelli was benched because he needed to rest, Mikel Arteta has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Brazilian forward was not dropped because he was not playing well, and he was only benched mainly because he has played too many minutes this season.

Arteta added that having three 21-year-olds leading the front line is not a normal occurence in a top team.

His words, “It’s not dropping him! He’s played every single minute. You don’t see players at his age doing that. We have three 21-year-olds leading the front line. It’s unheard of. Leo (Trossard) has been doing really well and we needed impact. I was really worried about the last 25 minutes of this game after everything that we put on Wednesday. We needed energy and we needed a player that could do that. I thought we did it.”