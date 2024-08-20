Gallagher Deserved Better Than To Be Pushed Out Of Chelsea – Emmanuel Petit

Ex-Chelsea midfielder, Emmanuel Petit has come out to blast the Blues for how they’ve treated Conor Gallagher. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Chelsea should not be selling Gallagher because every team needs an English presence in the squad, especially after Cole Palmer proved to be a major positive last season.

Petit added that Conor definitely deserved better than to be pushed out because he was club captain at some point.

His words, “Chelsea should try to keep Conor Gallagher. In modern football, sometimes you don’t have an Englishman in the starting XI and Chelsea need his English presence in the squad. It really reminds me of the Mason Mount situation, both players were happy to stay at the club and both have been forced out. Gallagher, alongside Cole Palmer, was the only positive player last season.

Even if he leaves Chelsea, I don’t want to see him leave the Premier League – he deserves more than what’s happening to him with Atletico Madrid. Gallagher belongs in England, he’s built up his career through loan moves and then became captain at Chelsea, he deserves better than this. Why are Chelsea getting rid of their best midfielder for loads of unknown young stars? It’s a massive gamble to splash millions on these foreign players, if I was Gallagher I’d be so pissed off, it’s a pity.”

WOW.

