Atiku, Peter Obi: Court must sack Tinubu if he didn’t win election – Sam Amadi

The Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Sam Amadi, on Friday, gave conditions President Bola Tinubu should be kicked out.

Amadi said Tinubu should be kicked out if he didn’t win the last presidential election fairly.

He made the call while faulting those arguing that presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, should drop their cases against Tinubu at the presidential election tribunal.

Tweeting, the public affairs analyst said it’s foolish to ask those aggrieved to drop their cases for Tinubu’s administration to succeed.

According to Amadi: “It’s foolish to argue that aggrieved persons should drop their case so that Tinubu presidency can succeed. Why are we always in search of plastic heroes?

“In the 1960s, African intellectuals preached the one-party state for national dev. We got neither democracy nor development.

“Tinubu is not the first person to be sworn in as President. There’s no “development” that should trump establishing the fairness and freeness of the 2023 polls. If Tinubu didn’t win fairly, he should be kicked out. That’s a national development.”