I Owe All I Am Today To My Mother – Denrele Edun

Popular celebrity, Denrele Edun has come out to mark International Women’s Day in his own unique way. He recently dressed up as a woman in new photos, and fans have been reacting.
According to him, he considers himself a strong woman because a strong wom
an raised him, and he believes the day is a celebration of strength, determination and resilience.
Denrele added that he owes all he is today and hopes to be tomorrow to his lovely mother.
His words, “I am a Strong woMAN because a Strong WOMAN raised me.
HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY;
Today, we are celebrating the strength, determination, and resilience of women everywhere.
To all the strong women outchea:
May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.
My WCW is right on the last 2 Slides:
All that I am and hope to be, I owe to my MUM!
(Mama Rele, the MFM Prayer Warrior!).
I Chanelled my inner Mum for this shoot.
Didn’t slay it on a 100 as my Mum is breathtakingly gorgeous (See slide 9/10) but at least, the Apple ain’t far from the Tree!
(These stunning pictorials were from my 40th! As Man I fine, as Woman I fine…. Na Androgynous I do, I no kee person!).”
