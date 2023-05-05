    Login
    Ganduje: I’m not sure if I’ll hand over to APC or NNPP

    Governor Abdullahi Gaduje of Kano State has said only God knows if he will hand over to the All Progressives Congress, APC, or the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.

    Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje
    Ganduje disclosed this at the commissioning of some road projects in Kano.

    According to Ganduje: “It’s normal for a government to inherit projects. We inherited some and completed them, and as a government, we are leaving some projects for the incoming administration. Only God knows to which government I will transmit power, whether APC or NNPP.”

    The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared the NNPP’s Abba Yusuf the winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

    But the APC is disputing the results of the governorship election in court.

