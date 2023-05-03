Garnacho Must Raise His Game Henceforth – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to praise Alejandro Garnacho for earning a new contract at the club. He, however, warned that the forward will be expected to raise his game further henceforth, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, new contracts come with new demands, so Garnarcho must be ready to cross his limits and prove he is ready to take the club and himself to the next level.

Erik added that the Argentine youngster has a very strong character, and that makes him a prized asset.

His words, “First of all, I think he [Garnacho] has the prize [the new contract] and it’s a prize, he also shows he can make the final step, not only in talent but also he made it. Now, it’s a new start, a restart, because now expectations will be higher, the demands will definitely be higher.”

“He is on his way, he is a strong character and that’s why he’s there in the moment on this level and he did it by himself. Now more work is coming because the demands are higher, we expect more from him but it’s great he made it. He has to compete for a starting XI position. Every time is the same: you have to cross limits and every time you have to go in the next level, we go with him in the challenge but most important is the player has to do it.”

On the race to finish in Top 4, “I never want to talk during the season of pride or satisfaction, you know my statement satisfaction leads to laziness. We have six games to go and every game we want to win, therefore you need full focus, full energy, full preparation and tomorrow is definitely going to be a fight and we have to be ready for that fight and the points.”

“We want to win every game, we want to win every competition. I can’t choose. But it’s clear we want to be in the Champions League, that is the competition we are now fighting for and that is the only thing in this moment to focus on. The FA Cup final is after the season. I never speak about ‘if’ scenarios, not negative, not positive, focus on the game tomorrow, don’t dream, stay in the same focus as others. You have to improve every game. Good is not good enough, we have to do better.”