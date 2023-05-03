Gedoni Has Made Sacrifices For Our Family – Khafi

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Khafi has jumped on social media to celebrate her husband, Gedoni on his birthday. She recently had her say via her Instagram page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she is very happy to have decided to make Gedoni the father of her kids, and she will definitely love him forever.

Khafi added that she is also grateful for the sacrifices he has made for his family.

Her words, “SoundON** Mikah’s first words 🥹

No better way to say Happy Birthday to the best Dada in the world 🥹🎈🎈🎈🎈 @Gedoni I love you. And I truly am so happy I chose you to be the father of our children @malakaiandmikah. Thank you for challenging me, thank you for loving me and even thank you for annoying me you naughty boy 😆 Today I celebrate you, I love on you and I simply adore you ❤️ Thank you for every sacrifice you have made for our family and thank you for the love you give us every single day. You truly are a man to be reckoned with and nothing you do will ever be in vain!! You are my King and I cherish you my love. Today and always. Here’s to more sweet nothings for the rest of our lives. Happy birthday baby🎂🥂🥹✨”

Big Brother Naija, formerly known as Big Brother Nigeria, is a Nigerian reality competition television series, based on the Big Brother television franchise, in which 12 to 21 contestants live in an isolated house and compete for a large cash prize worth $171,428.57 equivalent to 60,000,000 Nigerian Naira, and other material gifts, at the end of the show by avoiding being evicted from the house by viewers. The first season of the show first aired on DStv Channel 37 from March 5 to June 4, 2006. The voting results were verified by the auditing company of Alexander-Forbes.

Ebuka, the most popular housemate for several weeks into the show and widely believed to emerge the winner was the seventh housemate to be evicted; many viewers blame the Joe’s Fan Club (JFC) for his eviction. Joe himself was soon evicted from the show.

Big Brother added another twist to the game on day 79 by cancelling the day’s scheduled nominations and making the housemates believe they will instead be evicted based on their performances on assigned tasks while in reality no more evictions were held and viewers began voting for the winner who turned out to be 26-year-old Katung Aduwak.