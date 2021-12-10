Gerrard Will Know How To Approach Tomorrow’s Game Vs Liverpool – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that Steven Gerrard should celebrate like a crazy devil if Aston Villa scores against his old club tomorrow. He recently revealed this to the press ahead of the match, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, he’ll understand if Gerrard rejoices amid such moments because no sentiments should stop his joy.

Klopp added that Gerrard is an experienced coach and manager who will know exactly how to approach big games in the EPL.

His words, “Wonderful story. I can imagine a bit how his feelings are. No sentiments, blah, blah, blah.”

“Meanwhile already Stevie is an experienced coach and manager and knows exactly how to approach games but he probably has no idea how it will feel when he steps into the stadium and out of the dugout.”

“I had that in a similar way the first time I went back to Mainz and the first time I went with Liverpool back to Dortmund. It’s strange, you pretty much like all the people you meet when you step into the stadium and that’s pretty much not normally the case.”

“When you go somewhere it is easier to be very competitive. I could handle it, Stevie will handle it. Stevie is friends with 99.9 per cent of the people working at Liverpool and the 0.1 per cent never met him as they arrived after him. I’ve never heard a negative world about Steven Gerrard since I was here.”

“He’s a great guy and he will come here and want to win the football game and after I shake hands we will go full throttle and I remember when we scored for Dortmund at Mainz I forgot all about my story at Mainz and celebrated like a crazy devil. He is allowed to do that as well, I just hope he has no reason for it.”

“Oh yeah. I think absolutely. The only problem is when is the right moment for that. We saw it with Frank [Lampard] at Chelsea. He is doing really well but is very young from a manager’s point of view.”

“When is the right moment to take the manager’s job? Not because he’s not able to do it but how long do you want to do it? Is it the last job you want to do? The second job? Those are questions I can’t answer, but yes I think it will definitely happen – and good for everybody.”

It’s not for me to make the decision. I don’t know what you have to do before you become Liverpool manager.”

“I know people say you have to win things but I’m not sure about that. It is more important you win things when you are here, you don’t have to win things in the past with all this ‘proven winner’ rubbish. You can win things in the past and never win things again.”

“Everything what he did so far looks good and he’s going in absolutely the right direction – but what does that mean? I can’t see a scenario where I will be involved in that decision but who knows what the future brings. We will see.”