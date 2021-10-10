Ghana Needs Partey’s Talents – Ayew

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew has come out to say that he is happy with the return of Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus to the team. He recently revealed this ahead of Saturday’s clash with Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

According to him, it is very important for the Black Stars to have a full and complete squad ahead of the qualifiers, especially because of the talents Partey and Kudus possess.

Ayew added that he also hopes the remaining injured Ghanaians will be back in to time.

His words, “It is very important to have a full squad back in the squad.”

“They [Partey and Kudus] are talented players, so we know what they bring to the team. And for me, that they are back and especially that they are fit from injury is important.”

“For them to be back, I am very happy and I hope that all the injured ones like [Mubarak] Wakaso will also be back. But having these two back is very important and we hope that they will feel good and be injury-free.”

“Everything is going on well. We have been training for a while now in these few days.”

“We know this is an important game, so we are just calmly getting ready, the squad is ready, the players are ready to give everything to get the three points on Saturday.”