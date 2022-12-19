I’ll Abide By Result Of Twitter Poll Asking If I Should Step Down As Twitter Head – Elon Musk

A Twitter poll created by billionaire Twitter owner, Elon Musk asking whether he should step down as head of Twitter has ended. It ended early Monday morning, December 19, with most respondents voting for him to step down.

According to Musk, he would abide by the results of the poll, which began Sunday evening and concluded with 57.5% voting yes while 42.5% voting no.

More than 17 million votes were cast in the informal referendum on his chaotic leadership of Twitter, which has been marked by mass layoffs, suspending accounts that had violated Twitter’s rules, and the suspension of journalists who cover him.

