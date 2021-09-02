Global COVID-19 Update: 219.6m confirmed cases and 4.5m recorded deaths as of September 2, 2021

The cases and deaths due to COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic or outbreak are increasing daily as shown in the high-level statistics shown below, including top 5 country cases by total confirmed cases and total deaths by country.
Coronavirus Cases: 219,657,681
Deaths: 4,550,755
Recovered: 196,418,228
Active Cases: 18,688,698 currently infected patients in mild or critical conditions.
Closed Cases: 200,968,983 cases that have concluded and either led to recovery or deaths.
Top 5 by total cases:
1. United States (USA): 40,355,342
2. India: 32,902,293
3. Brazil: 20,804,215
4. Russia: 6,956,318
5. France: 6,862,904
Top 5 cases by total deaths:
1. United States (USA): 660,148
2. Brazil: 581,228
3. India : 439,900
4. Mexico: 260,503
5. Peru: 198,329
the total cases confirmed across the affected countries; United States (USA), India, Brazil,Russia and the France top the list of countries with most reported and confirmed cases.
