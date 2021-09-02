    Login
    Global COVID-19 Update: 219.6m confirmed cases and 4.5m recorded deaths as of September 2, 2021

    The cases and deaths due to COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic or outbreak are increasing daily as shown in the high-level statistics shown below, including top 5 country cases by total confirmed cases and total deaths by country.

    Coronavirus Cases: 219,657,681
    Deaths: 4,550,755
    Recovered: 196,418,228
    Active Cases: 18,688,698 currently infected patients in mild or critical conditions.
    Closed Cases: 200,968,983 cases that have concluded and either led to recovery or deaths.

    Top 5 by total cases:
    1. United States (USA): 40,355,342
    2. India: 32,902,293
    3. Brazil: 20,804,215
    4. Russia: 6,956,318
    5. France: 6,862,904

    Top 5 cases by total deaths:
    1. United States (USA): 660,148
    2. Brazil: 581,228
    3. India : 439,900
    4. Mexico: 260,503
    5. Peru: 198,329

    the total cases confirmed across the affected countries; United States (USA), India, Brazil,Russia and the France top the list of countries with most reported and confirmed cases.

