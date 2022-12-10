God Created Me In His Own Unique Way – Yaw Dabo

Diminutive Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo has come out to blast those who mock him over his height. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, his stature has definitely propelled his success, and everyone should remember that God made him special in his unique manner.

Yaw added that people should learn to look at themselves before insulting their fellow human being.

His words, “For those who insult me, maybe I am better than you. If I were in your family and I called you to do something for me, you probably would run to get it done. I would probably send you to get chairs if a funeral came home.”

“To the person insulting me, should there be a funeral in your house, the wealthiest person will make you carry the coffin. Look, I always say, before you insult someone, you need to look at yourself before rubbishing them.”

“Not everything you see with your eyes; you can talk about. This is advice to netizens who sit behind their phones and laptops to talk trash about other people.”

“Not everything you see is as it seems. God had a reason for creating me this way, maybe if I were like you, I wouldn’t have gotten to where I am now, but then, since God created me this way, I am better than you.”

“I watch my mouth when saying things about other people. The Bible advises that men lock their mouths with padlocks because it could get them in trouble. The mouth can put you in trouble and this may lead you to say something ill about someone and later look for them to apologise but won’t find them.”