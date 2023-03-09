God Gave Messi Talent, Ronaldo Worked For His Talent – Evra

Lionel Messi would have won 15 Ballon d’Or awards by now if he had the same work ethic as Cristiano Ronaldo, Patrice Evra has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, God just gave Lionel Messi the required footballing talent to play at the highest level, but Ronaldo has had to work for everything he has achieved in football.

Evra added that he just absolutely respects those who work very hard for their success in whatever sphere of life.

His words, “I want to explain why I say Ronaldo every time. It’s not because he’s our brother it’s because I’m in love with work ethic. I feel like Messi, god just gave him a talent and Cristiano had to work for it. He had the talent but he had to work for it. If Messi had the same work ethic as Ronaldo, he would probably have like 15 Ballon d’Ors today. I’m just in love with people working hard so that’s why I pick Ronaldo over Messi.”