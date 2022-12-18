God Made Me Survive My Accident – David Rudisha

Two-time Olympic champion, David Rudisha has survived a plane crash in Kenya after a light aircraft suffered engine failure just minutes following take-off, before crash-landing upside down. The 800 metres world record holder was one of five passengers on board the aircraft which took off from Kimana from Saturday, December 10, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the aircraft’s engine had stopped around eight minutes into the flight, prompting the pilot to attempt an emergency landing.

David added that he thanks God every passenger came out alive with some soft tissue injuries that were treated before everyone was discharged.

His words, “All was well close to seven or eight minutes into the flight when the engine of the plane suddenly went quiet.”

“He [the pilot] saw some clear space where he tried to land the plane but one of its wings hit a tree as the plane started to spin before landing on the rocky field.”

“We thank God we all came out alive with some soft tissue injuries that were treated before all were discharged save for one.”

“It was a scary episode where you hold your heart in your hand as you pray to God. The pilot did an incredible job to keep the plane afloat and stable for long.”