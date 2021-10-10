God Will Bless Cardi B For Celebrating Me – Akuapem Poloo

Popular celebrity, Akuapem Poloo has come out to express her joy after Cardi B posted her on her Instagram Stories. She recently revealed this via her social media page, and the world has been reacting.

Recall that Akuapem recently channelled her inner Cardi B by creating the rapper’s iconic look for a magazine shoot.

Well, Cardi saw Akuapem’s version and shared side-by-side photos of her and Akuapem on her Instagram Stories, while also tagging Akuapem.

Reacting, Poloo prayed for God to bless the rapper, adding that while many people are trying their best to bring her down, Cardi is celebrating her.

WOW.