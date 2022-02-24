God Will Stop All The Storms In My Life – Olufunke Oshonaike

Popular Nigerian table tennis legend, Olufunke Oshonaike has come out to speak after surviving a car accident in Hamburg, Germany. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, God definitely saved her because it was such a shocking and traumatizing experience every human being would pray to avoid.

Funke added that even if her new car got destroyed in the accident, she knows that God will stop all the storms in her life.

Her words, “HE SAVED ME. What can I say or write. I am still in pain , shock and traumatized. Thank God that no RIP is written on my picture. Thank you God for giving me another chance to live, for making me see my kids again.”

“Though my new baby car got destroyed completely but God saved me. I know that He will stop all this storms in my life that didn’t take my life away now and give me back my real laughter soon. I know He will sure surprise me and bless me more soon. I will forever be grateful to God for saving me. #celebratelife #celebrateME”

