    God Won’t Give Nigeria Another President Like Buhari — Wike

    The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has hit out at his Ebonyi State counterpart, Dave Umahi, who said God will give Nigeria a president “who has a good heart like President Muhammadu Buhari” in 2023.

    Governor Wike Nyesom
    Umahi had made the remarks while addressing State House correspondents on Monday, after meeting with Buhari at Aso Villa in Abuja.

    But Wike, in a veiled reference to Umahi, said that his colleague had lied.

    Wike claimed that even Buhari himself knows that God won’t give the country another president like him in 2023.

    The governor stated this during a stakeholders’ meeting in Port Harcourt, the state capital, while addressing business owners.

    Wike said: “That was how a governor was saying that he prays that Nigeria gets another President like Buhari.

    “I said what has gone wrong with him? You mean there shouldn’t be (a) psychiatric check on the governor? Sycophancy.

    “And you know that the President knows that you are telling lies to him. He (Buhari) knows.

    “It is unfortunate. May God help us.”

