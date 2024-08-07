God’s Wrath Will Fall On Women Doing BBL For Trying To Recreate Themselves – Rita Edochie

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has come out to speak on women who carry out Brazilian Butt Lift a.k.a BBL surgeries. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she can only warn women against undergoing butt enlargement procedures because the days of ladies who have done their butts are numbered, and they will end up eating their tears.

Rita added that God will visit BBL women with pain for daring for recreate His creation in them.

Her words, “RITA EDOCHIE WAGES WAR AGAINST BBL GANG AS THE NATION WIDE PROTEST ENTETS DAY 7 .

I BOLDLY AND FEARLESSLY COME TO TELL YOU NOT TO JOIN THIS BBL GANG OF A THING IF YOU ARE PLANNING TO .

THOSE THAT HAVE DONE IT , YOUR D@YS ARE NUMBERED.

YOU WILL DEFINITELY EAT YOUR OWN TEARS, FOR EVERY PAIN YOU CAUSED YOUR SELF .

GOD ALMIGHTY MUST LICK YOU IN THAT PAIN FOR RECREATING HIS CREATION IN YOU.

AND UNTIL YOU STOP RECREATING HIS CREATION , UNU GA NA ANU UDAYA MAKA NA

MONEY WILL RUN FAR AWAY FROM YOU SO YOU CAN NOT MAINTAIN IT .

FOR ALL THOSE MEN , THEY ARE DOING IT FOR , TRUST ME IT DOESN’T TAKE GOD A MINUTE TO DESTROY EVERY TOWER OF INIQUITY.

KEEP SEEING A SPADE AND CALLING IT A SHOVEL, KEEP SEEING WHAT IS BLACK AND TAGGING IT WHITE, CHUKWU ADA ALARU ULA .

GOOD MORNING GREAT LOVERS OF RITA EDOCHIE, HAVE YOU A SOUL LIFTING WEDNESDAY.”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.