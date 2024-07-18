Governor Dapo Abiodun Names Road in Honor of Wole Soyinka

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has named the 12.5-kilometer Kemta-Idi Aba-Somorin Road in Abeokuta after Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka.

Governor Abiodun made the announcement during a reception organized by the state government to celebrate Soyinka’s 90th birthday at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta.

He cited Soyinka’s achievements in academia and the literary world, which have brought honor to Ogun State, Nigeria, and the black race.

“Prof. Wole Soyinka is a towering figure in literature and a Nobel Laureate whose works have echoed across the world; a shining star of our great nation.

His life and works are great testaments to his genius.

His intellectual prowess and unwavering dedication to the advancement of humanity are without question,” Abiodun said.

The governor highlighted Soyinka’s contributions to promoting humanity through his intellectual works and showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Africa to the world.

Abiodun also thanked President Bola Tinubu for renaming the National Arts Theatre in Lagos after the erudite scholar, noting that Soyinka’s attainment of 90 years is a testament to the grace of God.

“His writings are powerful weapons for social change and enlightenment, rich in symbolism and depth that have captivated audiences globally and transcended cultural boundaries.

His career spans academia, literature, and activism, exemplifying a profound commitment to creating a just and equitable world,” the governor added.

Governor Abiodun also recounted some of the travails Soyinka faced in his quest for an egalitarian society, including his 22-month imprisonment during the Nigerian Civil War on charges of conspiring with the Biafra secessionists.

Despite these challenges, Soyinka has remained resolute in his fight for a better society.

Former Secretary of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, also spoke at the event, describing Soyinka as a champion of democracy and a promoter of human dignity.