Governor Fubara Responds to Criticism, Affirms His Gratitude and Integrity

Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State has addressed claims questioning his character, asserting that he is neither ungrateful nor a bad person.

Speaking at a meeting with stakeholders of the Ikwerre ethnic nationality at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday, Fubara emphasized his appreciation for those who have supported him and his commitment to handling the state’s current political crisis with caution.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, Governor Fubara stated, “I want to also say this: Fubara is not an ungrateful person.

If I were a bad person, I can’t hide a character that is bad for more than one week, two weeks, one month, one year, two years, eight years, or even more than eight years.

For 16 years, if I were a bad person, everybody would have known.”

Drawing an analogy, Fubara compared the situation to a child’s natural behavior, stating, “Even your own child that is in your house that you have given birth to, let us start with even the girl child.

It gets to a stage where your girl child will enter the bathroom and lock the door from behind. Even if they forcefully put a feeding bottle in my mouth, if I get filled up, won’t I pull it out?”

He urged critics to reflect on their conscience and consider what specific actions they accuse him of, adding, “When people stand outside and say what they say, I want you people to ask them to tell you, in their own good conscience, what is that bad thing, that wickedness, that ungratefulness that this man (Fubara) has ever shown or done.

But I leave that one to God, who will judge everybody.”

Governor Fubara’s remarks come amid ongoing political tensions in Rivers State, which he seeks to navigate with gratitude and integrity.