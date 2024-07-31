Governor Hyacinth Alia Urges Benue Residents to Shun August 1 Protest

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has called on leaders of youth groups, organized labour, and the people of the state to avoid participating in the planned protest against bad governance scheduled for August 1.

Speaking at IBB Square in Makurdi, the state capital, Governor Alia acknowledged the constitutional right to stage peaceful protests to press home demands but warned that mischief makers might exploit the situation to cause chaos.

“Social protests can be devastating as they can lead to economic setbacks and loss of lives,” Alia said, referencing the #EndSARS protests and a recent protest in Ukum.

The governor, a Catholic priest, cited the precarious security situation in some parts of the state, stating that Benue is currently an unsafe environment for protests.

He also acknowledged the economic hardships facing the nation, emphasizing that President Bola Tinubu is making efforts to mitigate its effects.