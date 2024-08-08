Governor Makinde Denies N570 billion State Funds Release Claim by Federal Govt

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has refuted President Bola Tinubu’s assertion that the Federal Government allocated N570 billion directly to the 36 states of Nigeria.

In a statement published on the Oyo State official website on Thursday, Governor Makinde clarified that the reported funds were not a direct federal allocation but rather part of a broader international financial arrangement.

According to Makinde, the N570 billion mentioned by President Tinubu was actually World Bank funding intended for COVID-19 recovery, with the Federal Government merely acting as an intermediary between the World Bank and the individual states.

Oyo State Governor Challenges President Tinubu’s Claims on COVID-19 Fund Distribution

He emphasised that these funds were not a new allocation from the federal coffers but rather reimbursements for expenses already incurred by the states in their fight against the pandemic.

“The claim that the Federal Government ‘gave’ states over N570 billion as a ‘hardship fund’ for citizens is a misrepresentation of the facts,” Makinde asserted.

“The funds in question were part of the World Bank-assisted NG-CARES project—a Programme for Results intervention aimed at supporting states in Nigeria with COVID-19 recovery.”

The NG-CARES (COVID-19 Action Recovery Economic Stimulus) programme was designed to assist states with financial support to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

The funds provided were contingent upon the states’ prior expenditures on COVID-19 response efforts, meaning that the World Bank was essentially reimbursing the states for their outlays rather than providing a new financial grant.

President Tinubu’s statement, made during a broadcast addressing the #EndBadGovernance protests against hunger and economic hardship, claimed that his administration had disbursed N570 billion to the states, aimed at expanding livelihood support and assisting nano-businesses.

The President also mentioned that 600,000 nano-businesses had benefited from nano-grants, with an additional 400,000 expected to receive support.

Governor Makinde’s response highlights a significant difference in the interpretation and presentation of these funds.

While the President’s statement suggested a direct federal allocation, Makinde’s clarification underscores that the funds were part of an international financial aid programme, with the Federal Government’s role limited to facilitating the transfer from the World Bank.

The discrepancy in these accounts has implications for public understanding of the government’s financial support mechanisms during the pandemic.

Makinde’s clarification serves to correct what he views as misleading information regarding the nature of the funding and the role of the Federal Government in its distribution.

In conclusion, Governor Seyi Makinde has provided a detailed explanation to counter President Tinubu’s claims about the N570 billion fund distribution.

By clarifying the true source and purpose of the funds, Makinde aims to ensure that the public has an accurate understanding of the financial support provided for COVID-19 recovery.

The Oyo State Governor’s response underscores the importance of transparency and accurate communication regarding financial aid and government support during times of crisis.