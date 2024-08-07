Governor Oborevwori Calls for Prayers Amid Delta State’s Security Challenge

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has emphasised the need for increased prayers to help his administration address and overcome the ongoing challenges facing the state.

During a recent courtesy visit by the State Executive of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), led by State Chairman Bishop Kingsley Enakhireri, Governor Oborevwori reassured citizens of his commitment to ensuring the security and welfare of the state.

Addressing the PFN at the Government House in Asaba on Wednesday, Governor Oborevwori acknowledged the security issues currently affecting the state, describing them as a temporary phase that will eventually pass.

He reassured residents that despite these challenges, Delta State remains relatively peaceful, and his administration is dedicated to maintaining this stability.

“Our current security challenges are just a phase,” Oborevwori stated. “We believe that, like all phases, this too shall pass. We ask for continued prayers from our citizens while we persist in our efforts to serve the people diligently.

The Constitution, in Section 14(2b), mandates that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government, and we are committed to fulfilling this mandate.”

Governor Oborevwori also addressed the ongoing national protests, expressing dissatisfaction with certain opposition groups that have attempted to claim credit for the peaceful nature of protests in Delta State.

He attributed the calm in the state to a collective effort involving all stakeholders, particularly highlighting the significant role of the church’s prayers.

“I want to extend my gratitude to the PFN for its role during this period of national protest,” the governor said.

“Despite fears of violence similar to what occurred during the ENDSARS protests, our state has remained peaceful. Some individuals have claimed credit for this peaceful environment, but such claims are unfounded.

The peaceful state of Delta is a result of collective efforts and the fervent prayers of our faith leaders.”

Oborevwori further criticised those who, from outside the state, claim to understand and influence the local situation.

He stressed that many of these commentators do not reside in the state and are therefore not fully aware of the circumstances on the ground.

“The statements made by some of these individuals are based on ignorance,” he continued. “They do not live in Delta State and lack a comprehensive understanding of what is truly happening here.

The success in maintaining peace should be attributed to God and the collective efforts of all involved.”

Earlier in the visit, Bishop Kingsley Enakhireri and the PFN delegation expressed their unwavering support for Governor Oborevwori’s administration.

Enakhireri praised the governor for his wise management of state affairs, particularly in navigating the complexities of the national protests.

The visit underscored the PFN’s commitment to supporting the state government during these challenging times, reinforcing the collaborative spirit needed to address and overcome the issues faced by Delta State.

Governor Oborevwori’s call for prayers and collective effort highlights the ongoing challenges and the state government’s approach to maintaining peace and security amid national unrest.

By seeking divine intervention and community support, the governor aims to steer Delta State through this difficult period and restore normalcy.

In summary, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s appeal for increased prayers and his critique of unwarranted claims of credit reflect his administration’s proactive stance in managing the state’s security challenges and ensuring that the peaceful environment is preserved through collective effort and divine support.